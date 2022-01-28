Linda Wright
LONGVIEW — Linda Wright, 86, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2022, after a lengthy illness. A private family interment will be held at a later date at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Her full obituary and an online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.