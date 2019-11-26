LANEVILLE — Funeral services are scheduled for Linda Y. Clayton, 71, of Laneville, 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Laneville Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Clayton was born August 6, 1948, in Atlanta, and died November 23, 2019.
