Lindley Gene Walker
GLADEWATER — Lindley Gene Walker went home to be with his parents and Lord on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Longview, Texas. Lindley was born April 24, 1966, in Longview, Texas. Private services will be held for Lindley at a later date.
