Linnie Sue Steel
HENDERSON — Linnie Sue Steele was born April, 5, 1941 and passed away on September 26, 2022. A graveside service will be held for her on Friday, September 30 at 11am at Liberty Cemetery off CR 397, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A memorial guest book can be signed at Raderfh.com
