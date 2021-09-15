Lisa DeBlieux
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Letetia DeBlieux will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
