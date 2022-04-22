Lisa Jean Roney
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1PM at Shady Grove Christian Church 4950 TX Hwy 11 Cason, TX 75638. Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022 from 5PM to 7PM at Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associates 208 E. Main St., Ore City, TX 7568. Ms. Roney was 55. Entrusted Harmon an Harmon Funeral Associates.
