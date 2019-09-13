Logan Sprayberry

HENDERSON - Graveside services are scheduled for Logan Burrows Sprayberry, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at King Cemetery in Mt. Enterprise. Interment, King Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Baby Sprayberry was born September 10, 2019, in Henderson, and died September 10, 2019.
