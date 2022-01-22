Lois Helen-Hamilton Washington
GLADEWATER, TX — A service of celebration will be held for Lois Sunday at 2:pm at Body of Believers of Gladewater.
She will rest in Gladewater Memorial Park,
A viewing will be today from 2:pm til 6:pm at Wilson Royalty Funeral Services.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED
