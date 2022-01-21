Lonnetta Johnson
MARSHALL — Funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., at Peoples Legacy Annex. A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Ms. Johnson was born on November 12, 1980 and died on January 13, 2022.
