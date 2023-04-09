Lonnie Tucker
CARTHAGE — Funeral service for Mr. Lonnie Tucker, 83 of Carthage, will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.