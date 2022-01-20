Lonzell Bernard Holman
TYLER — Funeral services for Lonzell B. Holman, 66, of Winnsboro, 11 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at North Tenneha Church of Christ. Interment, DFW National Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday, January 20, 2022, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Holman was born January 27, 1955 in Laneville, and died January 12, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.