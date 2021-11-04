Lorene M Johnson
JEFFERSON — Funeral Service for Mrs. Lorene M. Johnson will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jefferson Jr. High School.
Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery, under the directions of Burton Funeral Home
Public viewing will be Friday, November 5, 2021 from 1-5:30p at the funeral home.
