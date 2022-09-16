Lorene McNeal
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Lorene D. McNeal, 92, of Hallsville, Noon, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Woodland Hill Church of Christ. Interment, Cartersville Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, September 16, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. McNeal was born May 26, 1930 in Hallsville, and died September 13, 2022.
