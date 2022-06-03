Loreta Nutt
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Loreta Nutt, 84, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Nutt passed away on May 31, 2022, in Marshall, Texas.
