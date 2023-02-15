Loretta Specie
CARTHAGE, TX — Loretta Gary Childs Specie, 82 of Texarkana, TX passed away on Wednesday morning January 25, 2023 in Texarkana. She was born on July 14, 1940 in Panola County, TX. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Six Mile Cemetery under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage, TX.
