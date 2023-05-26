Lorine Freeman
GLADEWATER — Service For Lorine Freeman, 68, of Gladewater will be at 1 O’clock Saturday at New Hope Church of Christ in Kilgore. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Kilgore. Viewing from 2 pm until 6 pm Friday at D & D All Faith Chapel.
