HENDERSON — Funeral services for Ms. Lorna Garriott Hudson, 88, of Henderson, will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.
