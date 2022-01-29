Lorrie Ann Franklin
HAWKINS — Lorrie Ann Van Cleave Ross Franklin of Holly Lake Community passed beyond the veil on January 27, 2022. A memorial service for Lorrie Franklin will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins, Texas on Sunday, January 30, 2022 beginning at 2:00 PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.