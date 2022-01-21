Lottie Dell Batts
KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Lottie Jackson Batts will be held on Jan. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Forest Home Baptist Church. Burial will be at Asbury Cemetery North in Arp, TX. Viewing will be Jan. 21 from 2 to 7 p.m. via drive-thru or walk-up at Victory Funeral Services. She was born Dec. 1, 1930 in Arp and died Jan. 18, 2022 in Kilgore, TX.
