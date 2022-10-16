Lou Ellen Hathcoat
CASON — Services for Lou Hathcoat, 74, of Cason will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, October 17, 2022 at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Emory. Burial will follow in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Horn-Nail-Haggard funeral home. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
