Louann Mills
ORE CITY — Louann Mills, 55, of Ore City, was born May 11, 1968. She passed away on June 10, 2023 at her home. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. An online guestbook can be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
