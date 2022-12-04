Louise Anita Bennett
TYLER — Louise Anita Bennett Ph.D., was born on March 12, 1937 and passed away on November 29, 2022 in Tyler, TX.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview, TX. 2823 E. Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601. A full obituary may be found at lakeviewfh.com
