Louise Slover
HENDERSON — Sarah Louise Head Slover was born on May 9, 1938 and passed away on May 23, 2023. The family invites friends and family to join them in celebrating Louise’s life at a come and go reception on Saturday, June 3, 2-4 p.m., at the family home in Henderson. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
