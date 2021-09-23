Louise Thelma Murphy
KILGORE — A private memorial service for Louise Thelma Murphy will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at her sister’s home. There will be no public viewing. Louise died on September 13, 2021 in Longview. Victory Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.