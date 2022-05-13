Loyce G. Pither
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Loyce G. Pither, 91 of Longview, Texas passed away on Monday, May 10, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. She was born on Monday, December 29th, 1930 in Marshall, Texas. A private family service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022.
