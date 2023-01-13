Luberta Pittman
LONGVIEW — Funeral service for Luberta Pittman 97, of Longview, will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at New Covenant Church, Longview, TX. Burial will follow at Jordan Valley Memorial Park. A viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Friday January 13, 2023. at Stanmore Funeral Home.
