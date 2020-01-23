LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Lue Netta Hutchings, 78, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Willie Mae Craig Chapel. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Hutchings was born September 26, 1941, in Longview, and died January 17, 2020.
Lue Netta Hutchings
