LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Luisa Solis Botello, 65, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Centro Nueva Vida Iglesia Apostolica. Interment, Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation starting Thursday 3pm - Saturday 10 am at Centro Nueva Vida Iglesia Apostolica. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Botello was born June 1, 1954, in Santa Catarina, and died October 14, 2019.
