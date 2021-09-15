Lukebra J. Allison
CARTHAGE — Lukebra Allison, born on June 11, 1979, and passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in a motorcycle accident at age 42. Funeral 12 noon Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Military graveside will follow in Holland’s Quarter Cemetery. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
