Lula Johnson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Lula Johnson, 86, of Longview, 11 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment, Jordan Valley Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday, June 23, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home.Mrs. Johnson was born April 17, 1936 in Longview and died June 14, 2022.
