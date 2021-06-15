Lynda Beth Weaver
KARNACK — Lynda Beth Weaver, age 81, passed away at her home in Karnack, TX on June 11, 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending with Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
