Lynda Lee Marshall
LONGVIEW — Lynda Lee (Jackson) Marshall, age 57, passed away on February 28, 2022. Mrs. Marshall was born on April 27, 1964 in Portsmouth, Ohio. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 5-7pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.