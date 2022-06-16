Lynn Baxter
GILMER — Funeral Services for Lynn Baxter, 71, of Gilmer, Texas, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Tyler Grace officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday. Lynn was born September 28, 1950, and passed from this life June 13, 2022.
