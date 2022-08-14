Lynn L. Ray
GILMER — Lynn L. Ray, 74, passed away on August 9, 2022, in Gilmer, TX. The service for Lynn Ray will be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 10:00 am at Midway Baptist Church with Johnny Simmons officiating, interment to follow at Willow Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Midway Baptist Church prior to the service beginning at 9:00 am.
