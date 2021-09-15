M. A. Alexander
KILGORE — Services for M.A. Alexander will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021. Mr. Alexander passed away on September 6, 2021 in Kilgore, Texas at the age of 96.
