MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Mable D. Houze, 77, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Houze was born March 8, 1942, in Marshall, and died October 1, 2019.
MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Mable D. Houze, 77, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Houze was born March 8, 1942, in Marshall, and died October 1, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials release name of man fatally shot by Gregg County deputy
- Police: Kilgore man tried to kill fiancee by running pickup into tree
- Longview parolee charged after officers find drugs, loaded shotgun in home
- Booshay's Bayou Cafe set to reopen at Central Station in Gladewater
- Officials: Gas station patron assaulted in robbery near Longview airport
- City targets decaying structures in Longview Junction
- ET Football: Lobos trounce Rockwall in 11-6A opener, 49-3
- $50,000 donation in memory of Gilmer native to fund teen room upgrades at Upshur County library
- Longview commission OKs changes to digital sign rules, clearing path for Starbucks deal
- Mother, grandmother fighting Tatum ISD dress code hire lawyer as students put in ISS
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.