Mae Casey Gilmore
HARLETON — Mae Casey Gilmore, 92, passed away 7-8-2022. Visitation will be Monday, July 11 from 6-8pm at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Harleton. Funeral will be Tuesday, July 12, at 10am at Oak Grove Baptist Baptist Church. Burial in Piney Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
