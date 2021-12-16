Mae Lois Green
LINDEN — Services for Mrs. Mae Green, 74, of Linden, will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Ms. Green will lie in state from 10:00AM until 6:00PM Friday at the funeral home.
