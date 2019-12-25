LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Maeleta Langford Keel, 58, of Gilmer, 11 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2019, at Little Mound Cemetery. Interment, Little Mound Cemetery. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mrs. Keel was born August 22, 1961, and died December 20, 2019.
Maeleta Langford Keel
