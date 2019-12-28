HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Maggie Lou Turner, 73, of Daingerfield, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Daingerfield. Interment, Daingerfield Cemetery. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mrs. Turner was born July 30, 1946, in Daingerfield, and died December 18, 2019.
Maggie Lou Turner
