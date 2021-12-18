Malcolm Lane Malone
CANTON — Malcolm Malone, 79, of Canton, TX, passed away on December 15, 2021. He was born on September 1, 1942. A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. An online guest book may be signed at the funeral home website at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives captured in Longview
- Two people charged with capital murder, accused of killing, burning Sheryia Grant in 2016
- New Hurst home owners saw beauty in saving property from development
- Carmela's Magical Santa Land operator says unauthorized vendors disrupting vehicle line
- Longview ISD teachers awarded with incentive checks
- Business Beat: Seafood restaurant coming to Longview
- Gladewater man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy
- IBM and Samsung Unveil Semiconductor Breakthrough That Defies Conventional Design
- Seafood restaurant to open in former Copeland's location
- Trial begins for Gladewater man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.