LONGVIEW — Celebration of life for Malissa Diane Davis, 51, of Longview, Texas, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 23, 2021, at The Church at West Mountain with Bro. Neal Thornburg officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home. Malissa was born January 22, 1970, and passed from this life October 8, 2021.
