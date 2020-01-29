DALLAS — Graveside services are scheduled for Mamie Moore McClure Lyons, 85, of Dallas, 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Lyons was born January 15, 1935, in Marshall, and died January 24, 2020.
Mamie Moore McClure Lyons
