Marcus Edward Crow
LONGVIEW — Marcus Edward Crow was born February 11, 1956, at Ragland-Fenlaw Clinic in Gilmer to Bernal and Lavelle Crow and passed from this life on August 9, 2023. A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at McWhorter Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.