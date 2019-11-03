LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Marcy Anderson, 73, of Hawkins, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at McWhorter Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by McWhorter Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mrs. Anderson was born December 7, 1945, in Council Bluffs, IA, and died November 1, 2019.
