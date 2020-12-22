CARTHAGE — Funeral services are scheduled for Margaret Ann Copeland, 73, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Walton Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Copeland was born August 16, 1947, in Klamath Falls, OR, and died December 16, 2020.
Margaret Ann Copeland
