Margaret Ann Doud
BROWNSBORO — Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Ann Doud, 83, of Brownsboro will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Decmeber 4, 2021 at First Assembly of God Church in Brownsboro. Interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Mrs. Doud passed away November 29, 2021. She was born March 5, 1938.
