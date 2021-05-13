Margaret Jon Gatlin
MT. ENTERPRISE — Funeral services for Ms. Margaret Jon Gatlin, 90, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, at the funeral home. Ms. Gatlin passed from this life on May 10, 2021. She was born November 7, 1930.
