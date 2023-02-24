Margaret Lee Redmon Keener Davis
WASKOM — A memorial service for Margaret Lee Redmon Keener Davis, 95, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Immanuel Baptist Church. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Church. Mrs. Davis passed away on February 16, 2023, in Jefferson, Texas.
