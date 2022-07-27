Margaret Rogers
KILGORE, TEXAS — Graveside services for Margaret Rogers, 74 of Kilgore will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Ashley Hord officiating under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mrs. Rogers passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 in Kilgore. Margaret was born on January 17, 1948 in Henderson, Texas.
